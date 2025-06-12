Graham (NYSE:GHM) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $47.15. Approximately 32,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 82,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

Get Graham alerts:

The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.67 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Graham by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $500.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.