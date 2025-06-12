HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 148.62% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Omeros stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.20. Omeros has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

