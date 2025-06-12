Head to Head Contrast: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) vs. Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ)

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Proliance International and Stoneridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stoneridge 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stoneridge has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.62%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Proliance International.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Proliance International has a beta of 4.76, indicating that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proliance International and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Stoneridge -0.81% -0.42% -0.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proliance International and Stoneridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stoneridge $887.03 million 0.20 -$5.18 million ($0.64) -9.74

Proliance International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stoneridge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company’s heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

