Head-To-Head Contrast: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. APA (NASDAQ:APA)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 APA 4 11 4 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TETRA Technologies and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.11%. APA has a consensus price target of $25.21, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given TETRA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than APA.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 0.27% 14.53% 4.44% APA 24.36% 27.86% 7.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and APA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $605.28 million 0.83 $25.78 million $0.84 4.49 APA $10.42 billion 0.68 $2.86 billion $2.78 7.05

APA has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APA beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

