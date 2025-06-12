Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 1.8% on Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $55.76 and last traded at $55.86. 12,367,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,724,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Specifically, insider Michael Chi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,480. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Hims & Hers Health last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

