Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ibotta Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE IBTA opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Ibotta has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Activity at Ibotta

In other Ibotta news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,527.15. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marisa Daspit sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $61,453.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,582.08. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,555 shares of company stock worth $3,703,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

