Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Acquires 764 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Chappell bought 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981.28 ($6,752.45).

Francesca Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Francesca Chappell bought 610 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £3,958.90 ($5,366.54).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 4.7%

LON BPM opened at GBX 670 ($9.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 669.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 689.77. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 490.11 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 760 ($10.30).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners ( LON:BPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The insurance provider reported GBX 269.50 ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter. B.P. Marsh & Partners had a net margin of 577.55% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC will post 61.4500021 earnings per share for the current year.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

