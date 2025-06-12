Insider Buying: Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Acquires 2,769 Shares of Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider Karen Anderson bought 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,439.81).

Vertu Motors Price Performance

LON:VTU opened at GBX 65.30 ($0.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.43. The company has a market cap of £211.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. Vertu Motors plc has a 52-week low of GBX 47.15 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.90 ($1.11).

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 6.58 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vertu Motors had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertu Motors plc will post 8.9391576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

