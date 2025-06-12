Insider Selling: SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells 28,449 Shares of Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Pibworth sold 28,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,754 ($23.78), for a total transaction of £498,995.46 ($676,420.58).
Martin Pibworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Martin Pibworth purchased 2 shares of SSE stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,758 ($23.83) per share, with a total value of GBX 3,516 ($47.66).
- On Thursday, May 1st, Martin Pibworth purchased 2 shares of SSE stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,706 ($23.13) per share, with a total value of GBX 3,412 ($46.25).
SSE Trading Up 1.3%
LON SSE opened at GBX 1,797.50 ($24.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.01. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446.89 ($19.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,019 ($27.37). The stock has a market cap of £19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.
About SSE
SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.
Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.
