International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.0%

IP stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. International Paper has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

