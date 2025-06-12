InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Hold”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IIP. Desjardins lowered InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InterRent REIT

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

About InterRent REIT

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.