Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lowered by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.2%

IRM opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 765.85%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

