iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 252,380 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

