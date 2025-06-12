iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4%

REET stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

