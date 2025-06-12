Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

In other Jamf news, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $780,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,340. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 16,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $173,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,524,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,085.75. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,869 shares of company stock worth $4,111,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Jamf by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

