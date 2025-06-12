Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stake Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of JEF stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

