Jennie Daly Acquires 130 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 130 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($202.66).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.