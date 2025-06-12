Jennie Daly Acquires 130 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 130 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($202.66).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.