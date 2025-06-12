John Alexander Manzoni Purchases 331 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,985 ($26.91) per share, with a total value of £6,570.35 ($8,906.53).

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 299 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($29.74) per share, with a total value of £6,560.06 ($8,892.59).

On Thursday, April 10th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 315 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,079 ($28.18) per share, with a total value of £6,548.85 ($8,877.39).

Diageo Trading Down 0.9%

LON DGE opened at GBX 1,980.02 ($26.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,908 ($25.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,731.50 ($37.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,069.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,219.44.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 ($32.15) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.13).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

