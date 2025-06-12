John Pettigrew Buys 15 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,035 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £155.25 ($210.45).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,071 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($203.25).
National Grid Price Performance
LON:NG opened at GBX 1,041 ($14.11) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 992.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.