JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 616.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

