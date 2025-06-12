Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.57.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $459.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.83. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $366.92 and a 52 week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

