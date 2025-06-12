Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $459.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.