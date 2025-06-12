Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LSE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 17th

Leishen Energy’s (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 17th. Leishen Energy had issued 1,375,000 shares in its public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Leishen Energy Price Performance
LSE stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30. Leishen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.99.
About Leishen Energy
