Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LSE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 17th

Leishen Energy’s (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 17th. Leishen Energy had issued 1,375,000 shares in its public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Get Leishen Energy alerts:

Leishen Energy Price Performance

LSE stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30. Leishen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

About Leishen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC.

Receive News & Ratings for Leishen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leishen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.