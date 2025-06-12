Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Limoneira to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Limoneira Stock Down 5.3%

Limoneira stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Limoneira had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Limoneira announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth $335,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

