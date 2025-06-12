Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic to “Neutral”

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $270.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $189.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after purchasing an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 438,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,974,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

