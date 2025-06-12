Mark Ridley Sells 94,689 Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ridley sold 94,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($13.05), for a total transaction of £911,855.07 ($1,236,078.45).

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LON SVS opened at GBX 987 ($13.38) on Thursday. Savills plc has a 1-year low of GBX 858.89 ($11.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.60). The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 947.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,001.82.

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savills Company Profile

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.