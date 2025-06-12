Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Masco were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masco by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE MAS opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

