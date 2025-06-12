Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,029 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 108,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,254.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 132,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.