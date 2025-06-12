Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,980 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 112,160.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

