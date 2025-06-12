Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE DKS opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average is $208.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.