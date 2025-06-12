Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 382 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Insider Activity

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

