Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $7.40 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $559.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $142,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,773,187.44. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $46,074.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,232.98. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,391 shares of company stock valued at $204,835. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,193,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 340,162 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,501,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 213,526 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.