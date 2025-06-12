Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.1%

MTG stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

