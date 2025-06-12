Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,836 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 181.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ATO opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.82.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

