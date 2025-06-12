Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Gartner by 51.2% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 33,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $413.37 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.