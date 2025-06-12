Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.