Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 85.48%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $41,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,818,209.04. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $28,734.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,203.50. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

