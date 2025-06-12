Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,214 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $6,323,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

