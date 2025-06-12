National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:AQN Q2 Earnings

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.99.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

