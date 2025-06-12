National Bank Financial Estimates NanoXplore FY2025 Earnings

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a report released on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James cut NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.77.

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.39. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The firm has a market cap of C$395.78 million, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.26.

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

