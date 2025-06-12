National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:PIF Q2 Earnings

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$13.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.33.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.88%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

