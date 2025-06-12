NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,087 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 108,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,272. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

