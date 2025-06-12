NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of CGNX opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

