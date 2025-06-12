NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 952 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 726.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,100,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,180,000 after buying an additional 896,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 230,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 55,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:VTR opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 333.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Ventas’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,413,086.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

