Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average of $223.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 36,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 351,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,865,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,091,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,220,000 after acquiring an additional 439,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,332,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $543,502,000 after acquiring an additional 407,813 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

