Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

WBD has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

