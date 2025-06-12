Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,194.10 and last traded at $1,191.92. 1,229,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,743,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,224.46.

Specifically, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $994.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

