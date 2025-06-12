NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$9.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$12.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

