Nick Hampton Buys 1,500 Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Hampton bought 1,500 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($35.79) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($53,680.36).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,721 ($36.88) on Thursday. Severn Trent PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,323 ($31.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,807 ($38.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,680.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 112.10 ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($36.60) to GBX 2,600 ($35.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.

We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.