NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 200.9% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 362,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after buying an additional 241,791 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,625,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $609,691,000 after purchasing an additional 308,653 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 11,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.